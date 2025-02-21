Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Shares Up 37.5% – Here’s Why

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Free Report) shot up 37.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 120,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 53,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Canstar Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.13 million, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04.
Canstar Resources Company Profile
Canstar Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Golden Baie project that comprises 52 mineral exploration licenses located in the south-central Newfoundland.
