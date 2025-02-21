James Blackie Sells 3,609 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) CRO James Blackie sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $23,025.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 405,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,705.80. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Blackie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, James Blackie sold 1,572 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $10,768.20.

On Monday, December 16th, James Blackie sold 8,000 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $55,680.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, James Blackie sold 6,324 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $42,307.56.

On Monday, December 2nd, James Blackie sold 3,581 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $23,742.03.

Shares of ONTF traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.12. The company had a trading volume of 113,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,258. The company has a market capitalization of $254.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.52. ON24, Inc. has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $8.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.41.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of ON24 by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in ON24 by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 175,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 18,647 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in ON24 by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 256,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ON24 by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 65,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circumference Group LLC increased its position in ON24 by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Circumference Group LLC now owns 394,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

