Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) General Counsel Adam Dubow Sells 4,646 Shares

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 4,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $55,566.16. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 39,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,639.92. This represents a 10.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DAWN traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $12.43. 758,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,378. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.47. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $18.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of -1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.71.

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Turn Management LLC bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $13,204,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $825,000. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 248.8% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 71,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 50,990 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $866,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

