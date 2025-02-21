SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) EVP Sells $141,724.55 in Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $141,724.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,329.18. The trade was a 5.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kelli Keough also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Kelli Keough sold 8,914 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $156,708.12.

On Monday, December 23rd, Kelli Keough sold 8,914 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $138,969.26.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

SoFi Technologies stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.67. 54,520,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,443,715. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.19. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 60,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 280,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

