Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Shares Up 11.4% – What’s Next?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 11.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 81.50 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 77 ($0.98). Approximately 8,299,628 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 3,879,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.10 ($0.88).
Ferrexpo Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 100.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 73.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £569.40 million, a PE ratio of -10.30, a PEG ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26.
Ferrexpo Company Profile
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ferrexpo
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.