Insider Selling: Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) CEO Sells 9,712 Shares of Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 9,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $718,688.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,483,390. This represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Moelis & Company Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of MC traded down $2.20 on Friday, hitting $71.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,220,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,971. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.58. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $46.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.79. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 38.49% and a net margin of 11.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Moelis & Company by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on MC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moelis & Company from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Moelis & Company from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MC

About Moelis & Company

(Get Free Report)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.