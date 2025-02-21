Lithium Stocks Worth Watching – February 20th

Exxon Mobil, Rio Tinto Group, SolarEdge Technologies, Enovix, Arcadium Lithium, Albemarle, and QuantumScape are the seven Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks refer to shares in companies that either mine, produce, or manufacture lithium or lithium-based products directly. These stocks are often considered by investors who are interested in capitalizing on the growing trend of electric vehicles and renewable energy, which largely depend on lithium for battery production. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.81. 6,633,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,710,191. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $102.88 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

RIO traded up $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $63.97. 2,007,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,200,259. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $57.85 and a 12 month high of $74.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIO

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $1.98 on Thursday, reaching $17.66. 5,855,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,816,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.56. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $78.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average is $17.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SEDG

Enovix (ENVX)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

NASDAQ:ENVX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.94. 6,600,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,932,725. Enovix has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $18.68. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENVX

Arcadium Lithium (ALTM)

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

ALTM stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.84. 8,415,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,875,770. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.53. Arcadium Lithium has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $5.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALTM

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

ALB stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.25. The company had a trading volume of 572,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,982. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $71.97 and a 52 week high of $143.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALB

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

QuantumScape stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,889,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,757,281. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 4.45. The company has a current ratio of 14.07, a quick ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $9.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QS

See Also