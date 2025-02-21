Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading Up 10.7% – Here’s What Happened

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 10.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.05 and last traded at $11.78. 29,323,578 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 24,262,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RXRX shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RXRX

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 410,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.