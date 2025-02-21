Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Up 6% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shot up 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.40 and last traded at $59.17. 104,691,815 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 59,852,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMCI. Wedbush boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Capmk raised Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.20.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average of $39.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 9.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 63,634.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 916,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,629,000 after buying an additional 915,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,888,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.