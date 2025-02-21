Top Gold Stocks To Research – February 20th

Robinhood Markets, Cadence Design Systems, Vale, Wayfair, Coca-Cola, Newmont, and Barrick Gold are the seven Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks refer to shares in companies involved in the mining and production of gold. They represent an investment in these companies, allowing investors to generate profit from the fluctuations in gold prices without having to physically own the metal. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of HOOD stock traded down $4.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,859,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,859,773. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $66.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day moving average of $33.40. The stock has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.13.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

NASDAQ CDNS traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $273.16. 1,537,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a PE ratio of 70.75, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.07. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $241.29 and a 1-year high of $328.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Shares of VALE traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 37,498,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,569,344. The stock has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Wayfair (W)

Wayfair Inc. provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Shares of W stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,382,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553,946. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.51. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $76.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 3.43.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.58. 3,850,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,414,201. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $73.53. The firm has a market cap of $299.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.39.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

NEM stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.77. 5,020,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,942,991. The company has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a PE ratio of -31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.46.

Barrick Gold (GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,643,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,179,182. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $21.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.55.

