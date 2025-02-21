“Franklin Wireless Corporation Announces Board Reshuffle”

On February 17, 2025, San Diego-based Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ: FKWL) announced key changes in their Board of Directors through an official 8-K filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The form indicated significant changes with Ira Greenstein being appointed to the Board.

Mr. Greenstein steps into the board role following the resignation of former member, Mr. Gary Nelson, on the same date. The decision from the Board of Directors came into effect immediately on February 17, 2025.

Ira Greenstein brings a vast range of professional expertise to Franklin Wireless. He is a Founding Partner at the law firm of Pierson Ferdinand LLP. His distinguished background includes serving as a Deputy Assistant and Strategist to the President during the first Trump Administration. Prior to his government service, Mr. Greenstein was President of IDT Corporation and Genie Energy Ltd.

Furthermore, Mr. Greenstein’s noteworthy academic credentials include holding a Bachelor of Science degree from Cornell University’s School of Industrial and Labor Relations and a Juris Doctor (JD) from Columbia University School of Law.

Aside from his new role at Franklin Wireless, Mr. Greenstein serves on the board of Forafric Global plc (NASDAQ: AFRI), where he sits on the Audit and Remuneration Committees.

The addition of Ira Greenstein is expected to bolster the Board of Directors with his accessible breadth of legal and operational skills in both the public and private sectors.

Franklin Wireless Company Profile

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides integrated wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, fixed wireless routers, and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect.

