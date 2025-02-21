Videndum (LON:VID) Trading Down 22.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) fell 22.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 48.20 ($0.61). 6,623,770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,434% from the average session volume of 431,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.78).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.37) price target on shares of Videndum in a report on Monday, December 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £45.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 130.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 232.17.

Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.

Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.

