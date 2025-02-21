Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Increases Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.3758 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Vale’s previous dividend of $0.30.
Vale Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of VALE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.10. 42,831,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,562,922. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vale has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $13.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99.
Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.36). Vale had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Vale Company Profile
Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.
