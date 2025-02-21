Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Increases Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.3758 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Vale’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Vale Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VALE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.10. 42,831,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,562,922. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vale has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $13.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.36). Vale had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VALE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $11.30 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.26.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

