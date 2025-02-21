Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARWR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/14/2025 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $51.00.

2/12/2025 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2025 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2025 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2025 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.90. 1,201,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,144,458. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.96. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $36.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.97). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $82,081.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,125 shares in the company, valued at $966,337.50. The trade was a 7.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 26,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $567,362.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,688,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,340,235.40. The trade was a 0.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 147,432 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,986 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $14,420,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 232.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 293,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 204,933 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

