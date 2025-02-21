Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Stock Price Up 3.8% – Still a Buy?

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $85.27 and last traded at $85.10. Approximately 7,285,295 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 13,854,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on TEM shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.55.

Tempus AI Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Tempus AI

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.69.

In other Tempus AI news, Director Jennifer A. Doudna sold 1,320 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,240,990. The trade was a 3.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Polovin sold 51,504 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $2,183,254.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 246,085 shares in the company, valued at $10,431,543.15. This represents a 17.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,583,467 shares of company stock worth $130,542,311.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempus AI

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 141,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after buying an additional 70,700 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,185,000. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter worth about $385,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 355.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,378,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,604,000 after buying an additional 1,855,459 shares during the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempus AI Company Profile

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

