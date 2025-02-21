D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Stock Price Up 4.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.31. 13,242,547 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 83,931,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $2.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D-Wave Quantum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30.

In other news, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 643,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $3,135,627.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,730,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,216,039.91. This represents a 3.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan E. Baratz sold 8,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $44,120.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,342,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,343,436.16. The trade was a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,152,665 shares of company stock worth $92,096,075. Insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QBTS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in D-Wave Quantum by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,485,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 839,942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in D-Wave Quantum by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,020,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 17,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in D-Wave Quantum by 298.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 89,894 shares during the last quarter. 42.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

