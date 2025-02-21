Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Up 1.1% – What’s Next?

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $112.13 and last traded at $111.31. Approximately 2,712,586 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 14,709,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bernstein Bank raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $486.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.52.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Rockline Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 41,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 36.8% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 25,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Finally, Parthenon LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the third quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 191,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.