Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.40 and last traded at $31.47. Approximately 1,077,571 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 6,736,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy from $39.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.
Read Our Latest Report on Nano Nuclear Energy
Nano Nuclear Energy Price Performance
Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. On average, research analysts forecast that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Nano Nuclear Energy
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in Nano Nuclear Energy by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,406,000 after purchasing an additional 171,000 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $20,746,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $19,642,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nano Nuclear Energy by 2,838.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,068,000 after acquiring an additional 662,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $11,311,000.
About Nano Nuclear Energy
NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Articles
