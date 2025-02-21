GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $366.25 and last traded at $370.28. 349,453 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,588,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $373.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on GEV. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $446.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim cut shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $453.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.13.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEV

GE Vernova Trading Down 8.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $364.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.16. The stock has a market cap of $90.41 billion and a PE ratio of 58.93.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

GE Vernova announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Vernova

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in GE Vernova by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.