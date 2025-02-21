GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $366.25 and last traded at $370.28. 349,453 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,588,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $373.25.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have commented on GEV. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $446.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim cut shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $453.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.13.
GE Vernova Trading Down 8.9 %
GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.
GE Vernova Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 17.99%.
GE Vernova announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Vernova
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in GE Vernova by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter.
GE Vernova Company Profile
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
