Security Federal Co. (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Security Federal Co. (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Saturday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Security Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Security Federal Price Performance

SFDL stock remained flat at $30.01 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $95.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Security Federal has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $30.23.

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. Security Federal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.20%.

Security Federal Company Profile

Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, such as savings and checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, and individual retirement accounts.

