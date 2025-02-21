First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Announces $0.16 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.163 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
FMHI stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.57. 58,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,798. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $47.33 and a 52 week high of $49.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.80.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Municipal High Income ETF
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.