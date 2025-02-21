Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Declares Dividend of $0.16

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1559 per share on Monday, March 24th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Tgs Asa’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Tgs Asa Stock Performance
Shares of TGSGY traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,182. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average of $10.14. Tgs Asa has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $13.15.
