Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Trading Down 5.5% – Here’s What Happened

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.07 and last traded at $25.06. 2,411,829 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 5,725,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.96.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 24.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

