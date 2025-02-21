Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $105.05 and last traded at $104.63, with a volume of 391520 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.84.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $201.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.25.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Down 2.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 46.50% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $459,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,800. This represents a 30.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Samir Desai sold 5,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $880,070.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,982.09. This represents a 21.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,401 shares of company stock worth $2,631,741 over the last three months. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,755,692 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $860,303,000 after purchasing an additional 53,999 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,484,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $221,910,000 after buying an additional 892,492 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,229,875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $183,829,000 after buying an additional 212,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,890 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $171,815,000 after buying an additional 63,157 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,037,773 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $155,116,000 after acquiring an additional 115,758 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

