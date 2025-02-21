Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Stock Price Down 6.3% – What’s Next?

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.84 and last traded at $18.55. 102,171 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 172,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Community Healthcare Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $533.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.46.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Community Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $29.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.85 million. As a group, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.94%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -808.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Healthcare Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHCT. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $2,650,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Healthcare Trust

(Get Free Report)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.