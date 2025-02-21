Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 14,725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 11,484 shares.The stock last traded at $23.30 and had previously closed at $23.51.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.48. Analysts forecast that Super Hi International Holding Ltd. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Super Hi International during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Super Hi International during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Super Hi International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, XY Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Super Hi International during the third quarter valued at $658,000.

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

