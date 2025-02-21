SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) Stock Price Down 8.9% – Time to Sell?

SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50.10 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 50.11 ($0.63). 479,099 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 311,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55 ($0.69).

SRT Marine Systems Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £117.94 million, a PE ratio of 1,228.41 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 49.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Get SRT Marine Systems alerts:

SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported GBX (5.40) (($0.07)) EPS for the quarter. SRT Marine Systems had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.69%. Equities analysts predict that SRT Marine Systems plc will post 5.060241 EPS for the current year.

About SRT Marine Systems

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, products, and systems. The company offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that enhance port and waterway traffic control and navigation safety; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking System, a vessel identification and tracking system solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime domain surveillance system; VMS-Fisheries, a system for monitoring, managing, and controlling fishing vessels; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring, managing, and controlling system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SRT Marine Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRT Marine Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.