Videndum (LON:VID) Trading Down 22.3% – What’s Next?

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) shares traded down 22.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 48.20 ($0.61). 6,623,770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,434% from the average session volume of 431,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.79).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on VID. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.39) price objective on shares of Videndum in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a research note on Friday, December 13th.
Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.
Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.
