Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Trading Down 5.5% – Should You Sell?

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) fell 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.39 and last traded at $4.43. 14,813 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 137,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

Montauk Renewables Trading Down 5.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $603.59 million, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montauk Renewables

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 105.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the third quarter worth $73,000. 16.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

