MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU) Trading 4.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.90 and last traded at $32.90. Approximately 12,811 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 153,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.36.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Down 6.1 %

The company has a market cap of $46.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

About MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (OILU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILU was launched on Nov 12, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

