MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,920 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 430% from the previous session’s volume of 362 shares.The stock last traded at $32.59 and had previously closed at $33.14.
MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.42.
About MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN
The MAX Auto Industry 3X Leveraged ETN (CARU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Auto Industry index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the broader auto industry ecosystem. The index selects equities by market-cap and weights the resulting portfolio by liquidity.
