Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 6,902 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 6,153 shares.The stock last traded at $40.32 and had previously closed at $40.51.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.22. The firm has a market cap of $640.63 million, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.03.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Conscious Companies ETF

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period.

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

