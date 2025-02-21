Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 6,902 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 6,153 shares.The stock last traded at $40.32 and had previously closed at $40.51.
Global X Conscious Companies ETF Stock Down 1.8 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.22. The firm has a market cap of $640.63 million, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.03.
Global X Conscious Companies ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Conscious Companies ETF
Global X Conscious Companies ETF Company Profile
The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Conscious Companies ETF
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.