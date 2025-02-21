Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 16,651 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 17,597 shares.The stock last traded at $18.78 and had previously closed at $19.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Valhi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Get Valhi alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on VHI

Valhi Stock Down 0.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $527.80 million, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VHI. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valhi during the third quarter worth about $1,409,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valhi by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 50,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 17,439 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valhi by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 14,091 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valhi during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valhi by 10.1% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 138,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Valhi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company’s Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.