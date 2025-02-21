Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Up 9.8% – Here’s Why

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) traded up 9.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.30. 2,667,713 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 3,174,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Tuya Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.83 and a beta of 0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tuya

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuya in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tuya by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tuya in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in Tuya in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Tuya by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 17,877 shares during the period. 11.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

