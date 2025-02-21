BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Announces Dividend of $0.04

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0408 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.02.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.00. 144,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,552. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.64. The company has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.03. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $6.23.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $14.73 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BANCO DO BRASIL/S will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BDORY. Citigroup cut BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

