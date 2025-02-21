Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th.
Newmont has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.1% annually over the last three years. Newmont has a payout ratio of 26.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Newmont to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.
Newmont Trading Down 5.9 %
Newmont stock traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.25. The stock had a trading volume of 17,229,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,447,639. The stock has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $58.72.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Newmont from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Bernstein Bank increased their price target on Newmont from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. CIBC cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.37.
Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont
In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $128,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,413,872.44. This trade represents a 3.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $83,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,800. This represents a 3.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,843. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Newmont Company Profile
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.
