Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2025

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAPGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, March 14th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Crescent Capital BDC has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years. Crescent Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 88.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCAP traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.42. The company had a trading volume of 409,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $682.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.81. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.86.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAPGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $46.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.27 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 37.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CCAP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crescent Capital BDC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

