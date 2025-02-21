Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, March 14th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Crescent Capital BDC has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years. Crescent Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 88.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCAP traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.42. The company had a trading volume of 409,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $682.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.81. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Crescent Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:CCAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $46.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.27 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 37.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCAP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crescent Capital BDC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

