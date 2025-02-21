“Jay Kim Resigns from Yoshiharu Global’s Board of Directors”

Yoshiharu Global Co (NASDAQ: YOSH), a Delaware corporation, formally announced the departure of independent director Jay Kim on February 13, 2025. He resigned from the Board of Directors as well as all board committees he was part of with immediate effect.

Jay Kim’s various roles with the company have come to an end, following his resignation. His positions included being a member of the audit committee and chair of the compensation committee of the Board. The reason for Mr. Kim’s resignation from these duties at Yoshiharu Global has not been linked to any dispute about the company’s operations, policies, or practices, whether financial or otherwise.

It remains unclear who will replace Mr. Kim on the Board or how Yoshiharu Global will manage his departure in the intermediate term. The coming weeks will likely see more clarity regarding the changes within the company’s governance structure.

Jay Kim’s departure from Yoshiharu Global is taking place effectively immediately, marking the end of his association with the company in these roles.

Yoshiharu Global Co, listed under the ticker YOSH, is traded in the Nasdaq Stock Market. It is identified as an emerging growth firm, according to the definitions provided in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company’s Class A Common Stock has a par value of $0.0001.

Yoshiharu Global Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of Japanese restaurants in California. It offers bone broth, ramen, sushi rolls, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

