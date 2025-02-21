Quanta Services Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Financial Results

Quanta Services, a leading provider of specialized contracting services, has recently disclosed its financial performance for the fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2024. The company, as per the 8-K filing submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 20, 2025, reported its outcomes for the specified periods.

In the report, Quanta Services, based in Houston, Texas, detailed a press release (Exhibit 99.1) highlighting the results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2024. The company’s operating segments, including Electric Infrastructure Solutions and Underground and Utility Infrastructure Solutions, have been recast and presented to the public for a clearer understanding of its financial standing.

The recast segment data, starting from the three months ending March 31, 2025, signifies a strategic shift in how Quanta Services evaluates performance and allocates resources. The highlight of this transformation is the consolidation of its operating segments, merging Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions and Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions into the Electric Infrastructure Solutions division.

In addition to this, Quanta Services also disclosed valuable information regarding its remaining performance obligations and backlog data, which represents an estimate of consolidated revenues anticipated from the completion of firm orders under fixed-price contracts. This data, presented in the non-GAAP financial measure, offers insights into the company’s anticipated revenue streams and workload distribution.

Quanta Services, emphasizing transparency and investor engagement, will make this unaudited recast information accessible through its official website in the “Investors” section. Investors and interested parties can access these details to gain a comprehensive view of the company’s financial performance and strategic positioning.

The company’s commitment to providing a clear and detailed financial overview to its stakeholders is evident in the thoroughness of the disclosures made in the 8-K filing. This move reflects Quanta Services’ dedication to maintaining transparency and fostering trust among its investors and the financial community.

