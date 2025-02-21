Lee Scott Golden Sells 795 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) EVP Lee Scott Golden sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $39,829.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,900,585.60. This represents a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Lee Scott Golden also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 7th, Lee Scott Golden sold 810 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $36,725.40.
NASDAQ:PTCT traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.69. The company had a trading volume of 423,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,683. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $54.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 0.62.
A number of equities analysts have commented on PTCT shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $76.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.85.
PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.
