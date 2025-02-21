Insider Buying: BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Portfolio Manager Buys 10,264 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager Tony Kim acquired 10,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.78 per share, with a total value of $398,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 41,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,912.92. This represents a 32.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Price Performance

BST stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.99. 103,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,217. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.37. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a twelve month low of $31.38 and a twelve month high of $39.59.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BST. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Symphony Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

