Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.53 and last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 187796 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Henderson Land Development Stock Down 3.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01.

Henderson Land Development Company Profile

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Hotel Room Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

