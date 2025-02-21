Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.60 and last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 139 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

Advanced Info Service Public Trading Up 7.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.12.

Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Advanced Info Service Public had a return on equity of 40.28% and a net margin of 16.42%.

Advanced Info Service Public Increases Dividend

About Advanced Info Service Public

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1694 per share. This is a boost from Advanced Info Service Public’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Advanced Info Service Public’s payout ratio is presently 69.70%.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides communication products and services primarily in Thailand. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks, networks, and telecommunication and internet services. The company also distributes handsets; cash cards and electronic payment services; and internet equipment.

