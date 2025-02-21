H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18, Zacks reports. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 9.47%.
H&E Equipment Services Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of HEES traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.14. 883,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,855. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.39. H&E Equipment Services has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $101.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.93.
H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.92%.
H&E Equipment Services Company Profile
H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.
