H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18, Zacks reports. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 9.47%.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of HEES traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.14. 883,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,855. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.39. H&E Equipment Services has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $101.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.93.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.