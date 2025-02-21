Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Shares Down 3.3% – Here’s Why

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.48 ($0.04). 450,985 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 933,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.05).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of £18.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, insider Alexander John Abrey purchased 540,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £21,621.60 ($27,396.86). Also, insider Lykele van der Broek acquired 256,000 shares of Eden Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £10,240 ($12,975.16). Corporate insiders own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Eden Research is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.

Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites.

