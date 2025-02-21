B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The asset manager reported ($4.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 236.88% and a negative net margin of 48.04%.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RILY traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.40. 4,760,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,501. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average is $5.60. The stock has a market cap of $103.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.30. B. Riley Financial has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $40.09.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of B. Riley Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

About B. Riley Financial

(Get Free Report)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.