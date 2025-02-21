Promising Value Stocks Worth Watching – February 18th

Invesco QQQ, Intel, ProShares UltraPro QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Exxon Mobil are the five Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks refer to shares of companies that are considered to be undervalued by the market in comparison to their intrinsic worth. Investors believe that these stocks have the potential for long-term appreciation, as their prices do not reflect the true value or potential of the company’s assets, earnings, or growth prospects. Investing in value stocks typically involves looking for companies with strong fundamentals, stable earnings, and attractive dividend yields. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of QQQ traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $539.37. The stock had a trading volume of 20,406,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,517,490. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $522.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $498.89. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $540.00.

Intel (INTC)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.39. 278,925,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,165,984. Intel has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $46.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.52.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

NASDAQ:TQQQ traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.39. 34,019,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,829,477. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $93.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

NYSE:JPM traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $279.56. 7,917,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,295,943. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $178.40 and a twelve month high of $279.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.37.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.05. 20,058,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,109,081. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $102.64 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.61.

