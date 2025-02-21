Kellanova (NYSE:K) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $82.43 and last traded at $82.36, with a volume of 174720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on K. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kellanova from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.96.

Kellanova Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.64. The company has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.37.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 37.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $9,239,973.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,878,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,577,803.52. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,145,830 shares of company stock valued at $93,291,187 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellanova

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of K. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,435,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,322,000 after acquiring an additional 281,137 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,725,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,489,000 after purchasing an additional 731,273 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kellanova by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,884,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,014,000 after purchasing an additional 158,560 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,755,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,982,000 after buying an additional 450,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,168,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,489,000 after buying an additional 111,396 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

