Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Stock Price Down 28.6% – Here’s Why

Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 28.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 379,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 153,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04.

Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. It offers WandaNEXT, a wall-mounted, antimicrobial, wireless touchscreen tablet that empowers patrons to immediately notify cleaning staff of specific restroom needs and Wanda Mobile, an analytic and diagnostic tool to monitor and audit the effectiveness of supply management, response times, and protocols.

