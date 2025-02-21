Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Yellow Cake plc (LON:YCA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 450.80 ($5.71) and last traded at GBX 451.18 ($5.72), with a volume of 888657 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 457 ($5.79).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 712 ($9.02) target price on shares of Yellow Cake in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.
Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.
